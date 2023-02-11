Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.44.

VMware Stock Down 2.0 %

VMW opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $133.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.