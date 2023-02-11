Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 45.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

