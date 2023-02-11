Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 5,402.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

