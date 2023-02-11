Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

V.F. Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

VFC stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.