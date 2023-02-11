Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

