Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

RXT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.