RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDCM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. RADCOM Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.85.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

