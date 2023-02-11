Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

