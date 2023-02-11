REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in REX American Resources by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in REX American Resources by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

