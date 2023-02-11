Rite Aid Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,464 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 4,290 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rite Aid by 961.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Rite Aid Stock Performance
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
