Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

