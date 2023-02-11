Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,924 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %

LEGN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

