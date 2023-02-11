Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 112,611 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 237.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.9 %

American Public Education stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

