Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.