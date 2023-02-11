Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cohu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu Company Profile

COHU stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.