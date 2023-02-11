Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 189,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RFP stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

