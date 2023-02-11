Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 85,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $38.59 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

