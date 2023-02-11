Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHYF. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

