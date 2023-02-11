Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK opened at $81.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $752.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

