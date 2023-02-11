Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 258.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

