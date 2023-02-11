Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Buckle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

