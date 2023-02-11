Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $741,053.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,742.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,887 shares of company stock worth $1,547,204. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

