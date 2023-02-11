Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

