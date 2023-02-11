Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.48 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LFST opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.61. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $217.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.