Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 2,698,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $13,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

About Information Services Group

III opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $264 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

