Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2,911.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

