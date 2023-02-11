Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 171,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

