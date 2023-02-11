Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,210 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 240.0% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,590. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.