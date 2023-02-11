Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,681 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $28.21 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at $21,609,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,504,653.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,609,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,203 shares of company stock worth $1,056,048. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

