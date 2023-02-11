Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

