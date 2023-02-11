Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Trading Down 4.5 %

TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

