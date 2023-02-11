Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

