Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,301 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 436.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSE. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

