Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 137,486 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $866,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Cowen by 49.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $540,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.91 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

