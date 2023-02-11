Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,864 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.14 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

