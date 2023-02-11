Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,979 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

