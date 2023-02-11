Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,984 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

HROW stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

