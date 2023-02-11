Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,985 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

