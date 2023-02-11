Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,314 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

