Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,315 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.