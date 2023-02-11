Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,784 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Roth Capital began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

