Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,012 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 85,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

