Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Safehold by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Safehold by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its stake in Safehold by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Safehold Stock Down 0.5 %

Safehold Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $32.67 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.