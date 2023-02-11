Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.30 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

