Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 8,854 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,976.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,832.5% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 63,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,952.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 546,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 519,948 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 105,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 129,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

