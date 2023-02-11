Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

