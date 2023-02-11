Selway Asset Management Purchases 59,849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,832.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

