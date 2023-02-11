Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 367.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

