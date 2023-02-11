Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 76.9%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €60.00 ($64.52) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.89) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($66.67) to €61.00 ($65.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

