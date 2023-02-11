Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

